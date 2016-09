On Sept. 23, the Northeast Indiana Disability Advocacy Coalition and the League of Women Voters will host a public forum for area candidates running for the General Assembly. All the questions during the forum will focus on disability issues.

The forum will be at Holiday Inn Fort Wayne near IPFW and the Coliseum.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the forum starts at 6 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.