Foundation giving $500,000 to riverfront

The Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne on Monday announced a $500,000 grant to benefit riverfront fundraising efforts.

The money will be used as a $1-for-$2 match to support a resolution by the Fort Wayne Parks Foundation board, which has pledged to raise $1.5 million to put toward the construction of the first phase of the city’s downtown riverfront development project.

Total construction costs are estimated at $20 million for that phase of development, a park that will feature green space, a promenade, tree canopy trail, children’s play area and a pavilion.

“The Community Foundation is pleased to continue our support for riverfront development,” David Bennett, the foundation’s executive director, said in a statement. “This is an exciting project, and we want to do what we can to help make it a success.”

It’s not the first time the Community Foundation has raised money for the riverfront project. To date, the foundation has raised more than $4 million for the endeavor. A total of $3 million was raised in conjunction with the Lilly Endowment, which pledged $1 million in matching funds if the Community Foundation raised $2 million for the riverfront. The Community Foundation reached that goal in May.

Last month, the city’s Legacy Joint Funding Committee recommended approval of a $10 million riverfront development request.

The Fort Wayne City Council will discuss the appropriation at its meeting tonight.

