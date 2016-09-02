Founder of Ohio cartoon newspaper set to lead Artlink

Illustrator and writer Matt McClure has been selected as the new executive director of Artlink, the gallery’s board announced Thursday.

McClure returns to Fort Wayne from Columbus, Ohio, where he co-founded and directed The Sequentialist, a Columbus newspaper that uses cartoon art for an array of illustrated interviews, oral histories and true stories. He also creates short fiction stories for children under the pseudonym Thelonious Grimm.

Before moving to Columbus, McClure also worked as an administrator and media adviser for The Communicator at IPFW. As executive director, McClure will oversee exhibitions, programming for children and creative entrepreneurs, and the gallery’s public art campaign. McClure will work with outgoing director Amber Foster during September to help with the transition.

