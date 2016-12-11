Free public Wi-Fi could prove costly

Tips • Do keep your operating system software patched and up to date. • Do use a private network – a system that requires an access token or password. • Do use a Virtual Private Network (VPN) application such as Norton WiFi privacy or McAfee to secure your connection. • Don’t use the same password on multiple sites, and don’t share passwords with anyone. • Don’t use a Wi-Fi hotspot that is unsecured or not password protected. • Don’t log into password-protected websites that contain sensitive information, including email and bank accounts. For other tips on using public Wi-Fi networks, visit the Federal Trade Commission’s Consumer Information website at https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/articles/0014-tips-using-public-wi-fi-networks

’Tis the season to be jolly. And for individuals using Wi-Fi in public spaces, ’tis also the season to be wary.

Free Wi-Fi connections – in malls, parks, airports, hotels and coffeehouses, among other settings – offer users myriad options for accessing friends and family.

They also offer opportunities for last-minute shopping: More than $5.27 billion in online sales were transacted Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday this year, according to news.adobe.com, including $1.2 billion spent via mobile devices.

But along with the benefits of this convenient and time-saving technology is a major downside: Free Wi-Fi most often is unsecured. And savvy computer hackers are eager to target unprotected devices, making cybercrime one of the most widespread holiday crimes.

Like the Grinch who stole Christmas, these holiday spoilers are not spreading cheer or giving gifts: They’re stealing identities and personal information. And their malicious acts can have far-ranging and sometimes devastating results.

The Allen County Public Library has more than 450 computers available at the main library and its 13 branches, with free Wi-Fi at all 14 locations. With user security in mind, a hard-wired network security system is in place.

According to library director Greta Southard, “If you’re seated at a physical computer that’s hard-wired in the library, and sign on to a website, then it’s secure,” she said. “We have lots of protocol and people can’t hack into it.

“But,” she clarified, “depending on the website you’re engaging with, it may not be secure on the other end.”

For patrons using their own devices, the facility’s public Wi-Fi has no password and is considered semi-secure.

As with others interviewed, Southard said regardless of where users are, they “never should do a financial transaction on a non-secure public Wi-Fi system, or on a site that doesn’t encrypt your credit card. Potentially, your private information is accessible to anyone hacking into it.”

Secure or not?

The prevailing consensus about crime – including cybercrime – is that “it can’t happen to me.” Figures belie this laissez-faire attitude, as noted in a survey by Symantec Corporation (us.norton.com/cyber-security-insights-2016): Global cybercrime affected nearly 700 million people in the past year, more than twice the population of the United States, which is the most susceptible developed country for cyberattacks.

And while 35 percent of people globally have at least one unprotected device, even those previously affected by cybercrime remain heedless, according to the survey.

In addition to outright hacking, cybercrime can appear in many forms: Social engineering emails, which appear to be from legitimate sources, play on emotions, soliciting a donation or announcing you’ve won something. (Not likely.)

Other scams urge users to open an email to access the tracking number of an alleged package awaiting them.

It pays to be alert.

North-side residents Matt and Michele Jones are patrons at the Firefly Coffee House, where owners Cyndi and Paul Demaree offer free Wi-Fi along with cappuccino, carrot cake and camaraderie. Matt Jones says he considers the venue’s system semi-secure.

“Wi-Fi users have to get a password from staff, so someone sitting in the parking lot isn’t going to be able to hack into it, but users still need to pay attention to what they’re doing,” he said.

Michele Jones said she’s much more guarded when using public Wi-Fi, applying common-sense practices. “I basically use my laptop for work, and for topical information such as looking up the weather.

“I don’t open sites I don’t know. And personal things, such as shopping and banking, I do at home. It’s just too easy for hackers to get in.”

Her husband connects his smartphone to Wi-Fi, which removes it from the phone’s limited internal database.

“In a public space that’s wide open and unsecured, with no password, I’m very, very careful about what I open, and prefer not to do any searches,” Matt Jones said. “I may go to the home page of a company we know, and check their hours. But I won’t enter credit card or Social Security information or my address.

“If it’s secured, and there’s a password users have to ask for – like here at the Firefly – I’m more comfortable using it and may go into deeper levels. But basically, I’m just using it to Google topical and geographical information and not divulging personal information.”

Sabrina Medert and Bailey Felger, fellow IPFW graphic design students, use Wi-Fi connections for research at the Mocha Lounge on Covington Road. Owner Rachel Till said the system is semi-secure, requiring users to request a password.

As a Mocha employee, Medert often logs in to Wi-Fi when her work day ends at the cheerful and homey southwest venue. “I guess I don’t do anything differently during the holidays. I try to be careful all year round,” she said.

Felger, who utilizes anti-virus software, said she hasn’t had any issues, even when shopping online. “I tend to stay away from a website that has bad reviews or looks kind of sketchy,” she said. “If I’m shopping, I buy things from Amazon and other places that already have my information on file.”

Online security experts suggest people watch what they are clicking on. One way to confirm a site is secure is by looking for the closed padlock in the search bar and for websites with an “https” prefix; the “s” stands for “secure.”

Most important – and without verging on paranoia – you could operate under the assumption everyone is out to scam you. Otherwise, free Wi-Fi may turn out to be very costly.