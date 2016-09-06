From Then Until Now - Changing Downtown



Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

Traffic is heavy at the corner of Berry and Clinton St. during a late morning in August 2016 in downtown Fort Wayne, IN.



Before and after of Murphys and Wells Fargo on the corner of Wayne St. and Calhoun St. This area was transformed and is the new home of Wells Fargo. GALLERY / VIDEO (Photo by: Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette and Steven Fortriede | Public Access)



Steven Fortriede | Public Access

Buildings and streets looked a lot different in this video screenshot from the 1970's shot by Steven Fortriede for Public Access at the corner of Main St. and Clinton St. in the 1970's in downtown Fort Wayne, IN. VIDEO / GALLERY



Steven Fortriede | Public Access

Murphys sits on the corner of Wayne St. and Calhoun St. in this video screenshot from the 1970's shot by Steven Fortriede for Public Access in the 1970's in downtown Fort Wayne, IN. This area was transformed and is the new home of Wells Fargo. GALLERY / VIDEO



Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

Steven Fortriede is all smiles during an interview about working at Public Access in the 1970's at the Fort Wayne Public Library, the predecessor to the Allen County Public Library during an interview at his home in Huntertown, IN. GALLERY / VIDEO



Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

Jimmy John's Aden Akers bikes down Calhoun St. in front of construction at the Indiana Michigan Power Center at the corner of Wayne St. and Calhoun St. downtown Fort Wayne, IN in August 2016.



Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

Guests enjoy the view of the TinCaps game from The Summit Presented By Tuthill during a TinCaps game on August 13, 2016. Parkview Field is one of the new editions to downtown since the filming of Public Access's Street Scenes series in the 1970's.



Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

Wells Fargo sits now where the old Murphys used to be at the corner of Wayne St. and Calhoun St. in downtown Fort Wayne in August 2016. Wells Fargo is one of the new editions to downtown since the filming of Public Access's Street Scenes series in the 1970's. VIDEO / GALLERY





Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

The Ash Skyline stands tall at the corner of Harrison St. and Berry St. during August of 2016. The Ash Skyline is one of the new editions to downtown since the filming of Public Access's Street Scenes series in the 1970's.



Steven Fortriede | Public Access

Buildings and streets looked a lot different in this video screenshot from the 1970's shot by Steven Fortriede for Public Access on Harrison St. between Berry St. and Wayne St. in the 1970's in downtown Fort Wayne, IN. This area was transformed and is the new home of the Ash Skyline. GALLERY / VIDEO



Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

Steven Fortriede puts together the Sony AVC 3210 Studio Camera, one of the cameras he used while working at Public Access in the 1970's at the Fort Wayne Public Library, the predecessor to the Allen County Public Library during an interview at his home in Huntertown, IN. GALLERY / VIDEO



Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

Steven Fortriede speaks during an interview as seen through the Sony AVC 3210 Studio Camera, one of the cameras he used while working at Public Access in the 1970's at the Fort Wayne Public Library, the predecessor to the Allen County Public Library during an interview at his home in Huntertown, IN. GALLERY / VIDEO