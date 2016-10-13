Frost advisory: Allen, 9 area counties

The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for 10 northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio counties, including Allen County, from 4 to 8 a.m. Friday.

Temperatures are expected to fall to 35 to 37 degrees by daybreak near and north of U.S. 30, the weather service said in a statement.

Tender garden plant and other vegetation may not be able to survive the cold temperatures, the statement said.

Other counties in the advisory area are DeKalb, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben and Whitley counties in Indiana and Defiance, Paulding and Williams counties in Ohio.