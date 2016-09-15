Fundraisers lure senate hopefuls

Rivals for an open U.S. Senate seat from Indiana are scheduled to be in Fort Wayne on Friday, although they apparently will be hours and miles apart from each other.

The campaign for Republican U.S. Rep. Todd Young said Wednesday it expects nearly 100 people to attend a Fort Wayne fundraising reception featuring House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis.

Young’s campaign did not disclose when or where the reception will be other than to say it is a “lunch event near downtown Fort Wayne.”

Democratic candidate Evan Bayh is scheduled to be a guest speaker at the Allen County Democratic Party’s annual dinner at 6 p.m. at Ceruti’s Diamond Ballroom, 6601 Innovation Blvd., on the northwest side of Fort Wayne.

In addition to Bayh, a former senator and governor, scheduled guests at the Democrats’ dinner include gubernatorial candidate John Gregg, superintendent of public instruction candidate Glenda Ritz, attorney general candidate Lorenzo Arredondo, local candidates and Sen. Joe Donnelly, D-Ind. Tickets cost $50 a person, according to the Democratic Party’s website.

Admission to the Young fundraiser, which was announced last month, was to range from $500 to $17,000, depending on the level of access to Ryan and opportunities to place signs at the event.

Ryan will be the second high-profile Republican to help Young raise campaign money this week in Indiana. Former President George W. Bush appeared at fundraisers for him in Elkhart and Indianapolis on Monday. Young’s campaign told the South Bend Tribune that about 150 people attended the Elkhart fundraiser.

Bush did not talk to media in either of those cities.

Young campaign manager Jay Kenworthy said Wednesday in an email that there are no plans for a news conference Friday with Ryan and Young. Ryan’s staff said later that Ryan will not be available for media interviews.

Young, who defeated U.S. Rep. Marlin Stutzman in the GOP primary, began July with $1.23 million in cash.

Bayh, who became a candidate in July after Democratic nominee Baron Hill withdrew, started his campaign with $9.48 million in cash left over from previous campaigns.

But various conservative groups – notably Americans for Prosperity, Freedom Partners Action Fund, the National Republican Senatorial Committee, the Senate Leadership Fund and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce – have spent or plan to spend a combined $9 million either in opposition to Bayh or in support of Young, according to media reports.

Young, Bayh and Libertarian Lucy Brenton are running for the seat currently occupied by Sen. Dan Coats, R-Ind., who does not seek re-election.

