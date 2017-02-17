Funeral details revealed for fallen officer

Visitation for Allen County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Joseph Cox, who died while on duty Sunday night, will be from 1 to 7 p.m. today at Blackhawk Ministries at East State Boulevard and Lahmeyer Road, followed by an 11 a.m. funeral Saturday.

The service Saturday isn’t expected to conclude until about 1:30 p.m. and will be followed by a lengthy procession that will travel across the city twice.

The procession will travel from the church west on State to North Clinton Street. It will then travel south on Clinton to the Allen County Courthouse, where it will pause and dispatch will broadcast a final end of watch for Cox.

The procession will then travel east on Jefferson Boulevard, out 930 East to Maplecrest Road, where it will travel north to Lake Avenue, and then on to Concordia Cemetery.

Officials with the Critical Incident Memorial Committee, a part of the Fraternal Order of Police that organizes funerals for police officers who die in the line of duty, warned that the procession will be long. They don’t know how many people will attend the funeral and join the procession, but they have ordered 1,100 programs and 850 to 900 carnations for police officers who are expected to attend.

The procession will travel at about 15 mph, and is expected to take about 45 minutes to travel from the church to the cemetery.

Depending on the length of the procession, traffic could be blocked at some intersections for up to 90 minutes.

Members of the public are invited to view the procession, but officials warned that traffic will be affected.

