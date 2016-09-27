Funeral-expenses account for victims' families appears online

A GoFundMe account seeking money for funeral expenses is online with the photos of the two children found dead Monday evening after an abduction in Allen County.

As of noon, the site showed $7,265 of a $10,000 goal had been raised by more than 50 people in more than 12 hours.

The children, 7-year-old Liliana Hernandez and 6-year-old Rene Pasztor, were taken from a home in the 7000 block of U.S. 33 early Monday morning, according to the Allen County Sheriff's Department.

A statewide Ambert Alert was issued. The children's mother showed up in Elkhart Monday evening and told police she had two dead children in her car.

She has been charged with two counts of murder.

"Liliana and Rene loved life," information on the GoFundMe page said. "They loved living with their grandparents. They left behind a little brother, grandmas and grandpas, aunts and uncles, cousins, and friends. They won't be able to grow up to go to their first prom, graduate high school, or even fall in love and get married."

The family is "going through something unfathomable," the page with the appeal said. "The financial responsibility of a funeral for two children, when the means to pay for one just aren't there, is beyond stressful."