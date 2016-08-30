Funeral today for Charles Borromeo's Monsignor Suelzer

The longtime leader of Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Fort Wayne will be laid to rest today.

Monsignor John N. Suelzer, who became pastor of the church in 1986, died Wednesday at his home. Suelzer, 77, celebrated 50 years of priesthood last year, while presiding over a parish with a bustling school and a major building project.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. today at the church at 4916 Trier Road. The Rev. Kevin C. Rhoades, bishop of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, will preside. Visitation begins at 9 a.m.

A native of Pittsburgh, Suelzer was the son of the late John A. and Hildegard K. Suelzer. He grew up in Fort Wayne and graduated from Our Lady of the Lake Preparatory Seminary, Lake Wawasee, and Mount St. Mary of the West Seminary, Cincinnati.

Suelzer served many parishes in the diocese: St. Henry, Fort Wayne; St. Aloysius, Yoder; St. John the Baptist, New Haven; St. Bernard, Wabash; St. Vincent de Paul, Elkhart; Queen of Peace, Mishawaka; and St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend.

At St, Charles, where he succeeded the Rev. Ed. Hession, Suelzer helped direct the first expansion of the church since it was built in 1975.

The nearly $2.4 million project, was finished last year.

It was the third-largest in the Fort Wayne area of the diocese since 2000, and it included a larger vestibule gathering area, offices, meeting room, choir practice area, baptismal font, renovated sacristy and an exterior canopy over a drop-off area.

Dedicated late last year, the new gathering area had been a dream of Suelzer for a long time, beginning with its placement in the parish’s long-range plan in 1990.

He wanted a place to encourage people to meet and greet each other to build community within the parish, said Judy Coleman of Fort Wayne, the monsignor’s longtime secretary.

“It’s wonderful. It’s a definite plus for the congregation,” she said Monday. “He was very spiritual, very open-minded, generous and a very humble man. When­ever anything (difficult) would come up, his favorite saying was always, ‘The Lord will provide.’ ”

Suelzer also was instrumental in expanding the parish school in 2008-09 to include kindergarten. The school last year was the largest Catholic grade school in Indiana, with 785 students in kindergarten through eighth grade.

St. Charles has an estimated 6,200 parishioners from about 2,100 households.

In recent years, Suelzer dedicated time to the board of St. Anne Home and Retirement Community, Fort Wayne. He also served on the diocese’s clergy retirement board and the presbyterial council.

Interment will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to St. Charles Borromeo’s church entrance fund.

