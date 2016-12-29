Furniture business wants to expand in Harlan

A manufacturing business in Harlan plans to expand, according to an application filed with Allen County's Department of Planning Services.

Our Country Home makes a variety of wooden retail and trade-show display booths, crates and custom furniture. The business is seeking rezoning of 15.8 acres in two parcels adjacent to its current facilities at 12120 Water St. for general industrial use.

The land is now zoned agricultural.

The business' immediate plans are for a 20,000-square-foot building for assembly and warehouse use, according to the application. But blueprints submitted with it show four buildings with 60,000 more square feet for "future" use.

