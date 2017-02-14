GE campus finds its buyer

By the numbers 31 Acres 17 Buildings 1893 Year the oldest building was constructed 1967 Year the newest building was constructed 1.2 million Square feet of rentable space 10,000+ Height of GE workforce on the campus $300 million Early estimate for cost of redeveloping the campus Timeline of significant events 1878: Edison General Electric Light Co. is founded. 1881: Fort Wayne Electric Light Co. is founded. The company becomes known as Jenney Electric after its first leader, James Jenney. 1886: To gain production space, the company moves to its present location on Broadway. 1888: Fort Wayne Jenney is purchased by Thomson-Houston Co. 1892: General Electric, Thomson-Houston companies merge. 1899: General Electric acquires Jenney's assets and decides to keep it in Fort Wayne. 1905-08: GE markets first electric iron, first electric toaster and parts for first vacuum cleaner. 1911: GE absorbs Fort Wayne Electric and renames it Fort Wayne Electric Works of General Electric. 1911: Building 18, the main office building on Broadway, opens. 1915: The Fort Wayne plant begins to specialize in fractional horsepower motors used in products including water pumps, hair dryers and knife sharpeners. 1917: Limited production of the first household refrigerator begins in Fort Wayne. 1926: The GE Club recreational building is constructed on Swinney Avenue. World War II: GE's Fort Wayne operations produce specialized motors for ships, planes and large diesel generators for military use. The U.S. government pays for construction of a Taylor Street plant dedicated to producing superchargers that allow warplanes to fly higher and faster. Local GE employment reaches 20,000. 1966: GE operations reach record levels in sales, earnings and employment. 1969-1977: GE employment in Fort Wayne falls from 10,000 to 5,500. 1983: Local GE operation begins producing aircraft controls. 2004: GE announces it plans to eliminate about 200 Fort Wayne jobs - a quarter of its remaining workforce. 2004: Regal-Beloit Corp. buys two local business units from GE and continues to use GE office space on campus until the following year, when it moved to West Cook Technology Park. 2007: GE announces plans to spend $4 million to consolidate and move its technology labs to one floor at the local campus. 2009: GE announces intent to shut down its last Fort Wayne production lines, which make electric motors for golf carts and lift trucks. About 200 employees will remain in design, marketing and other areas. 2013: British defense contractor BAE Systems, which had leased space from GE on Taylor Street, announces plans to move its operations and 1,100 employees to a site near Fort Wayne International Airport. 2014: GE announces plans to close its last two Fort Wayne operations, which employ 88 workers. 2017: State and local officials join Baltimore developer Cross Street Partners in announcing a campus redevelopment estimated to cost $300 million.

It’s anybody’s guess what the local GE campus will look like in five years.

Even its newly named developers don’t know.

But a lack of detail didn’t stop state and local officials from celebrating the announcement Monday that General Electric has chosen a Baltimore firm to develop its 31-acre local campus. The project is estimated at close to $300 million.

“It’s an awesome opportunity and a big responsibility to take on this project,” said Joshua Parker, Cross Street Partners’ lead operating partner, said during the announcement.

Eric Doden, CEO of Greater Fort Wayne Inc., believes the redevelopment will have substantial impact.

“This is about education, about jobs, about entrepreneurship and about our future,” said Doden, who was joined onstage by four Fairfield Elementary fifth-graders.

Cross Street Partners’ vision for the site includes creating places where people can work, play, learn and live. But, so far, no leases have been signed. A preliminary breakdown of how Cross Street expects to use the space, depending on market demand, is:

• 342,000 square feet of residential

• 277,000 square feet of educational

• 137,000 square feet of retail

• 131,000 square feet of office

• 54,000 square feet of amenities.

The firm is inviting the community to offer suggestions for the site – roughly the size of Glenbrook Square and its surrounding parking lots – where 10,000 GE employees once worked.

Even the tentative name, Fort Wayne Electric Works, could change if the public prefers something else, Parker said.

His priorities for the project are preserving at least some of the historical structures that date back to the 1800s, offering housing at various price points, and creating places that help retain and recruit talent.

“It comes back to listening to the community and seeing where the opportunities are,” he said. “There’s much work to be done. We’re going to need your help.”

Decatur firm Biggs Development, headed by Kevan Biggs, and Indianapolis firm Greenstreet Limited are partnering with Cross Street on the project. Jeff Kingsbury, Greenstreet’s managing principal, is a Fort Wayne native.

Last October, GE officials confirmed they’d narrowed the applications to one firm and were entering negotiations on the property that straddles Broadway, just south of downtown.

Although the GE campus is outside the boundaries of the Downtown Improvement District, some local officials consider it part of the city’s downtown as well as part of a neighborhood.

GE officials chose the developer and is negotiating directly with the firm. Matt Conkrite, GE spokesman, expects the final sales contract will be signed this summer. After that, decisions are in Cross Street’s hands.

Cross Street impressed GE officials because its proposal – one of four submitted – addressed the entire campus, was thoughtful and possible, Conkrite said. The Maryland firm also has a proven track record, he said.

GE’s portfolio includes numerous former industrial sites.

Officials prioritized making a deal on this one because of the state’s emphasis on economic incentives, including the $42 million northeast Indiana received last year as part of the Regional Cities Initiative.

That program “helped us have a more serious conversation about development (in Fort Wayne),” Conkrite said in a phone interview after the formal event.

Gov. Eric Holcomb also referred to the Regional Cities program in his remarks at the announcement in the former GE Club on the court where former workers played basketball.

“It’s such an important tool … as we continue to diversify our state’s economy and attract the best and brightest talent,” he said. “Projects like this are going to go such a long, long way in not only creating jobs but improving the quality of place.”

Wendy Robinson, super­in­ten­dent of Fort Wayne Community Schools, said she has 30,000 reasons for participating in Monday’s announcement, referring to the enrollment in the local school system.

“We’re in the future business,” Robinson said as she put her arm around one of the students standing onstage. “And we know if this city is not prospering, they have no reason to stay.”

Greater Fort Wayne has been pushing for action at the GE site for three years, Doden said.

With a developer named, the local economic development group can help connect potential tenants with the GE campus developer and offer other support, he said.

“Really, our job just begins,” he said, adding that the economic development group’s goal is to facilitate 200,000 square feet of leases. “Now is really the fun part.”

Parker, the developer, is ready for the ride.

“Fort Wayne is on the move,” he said, “and we’re so excited to be on the move with you.”

