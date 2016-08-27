GM access road gets county OK

The Allen County Commissioners on Friday approved an agreement governing a project to extend Winters Road as an access road to the General Motors plant in Lafayette Township.

The project was one of three road and bridge projects that the commissioners approved.

Bill Hartman, Allen County Highway Department director, said Winters Road will be extended into plant property to serve an upcoming north-side parking lot. The newly approved project coordination contract calls for the project to be paid for through a state grant and GM to pick up any cost overruns, he said.

GM officials have said the lot will be used by employees who will work at a paint facility and associated buildings that are part of a $1.2 billion expansion announced in May 2015.

Neighbors have objected because the road extension and new entrance will send as many as 1,500 cars a day down what has been a quiet residential road and the plans had scant public notice or input.

Winters Road, which has around a dozen homes, has ended at an unused gate to plant property. Neighbors say opening the entrance would cause heavy traffic and traffic jams on the road during shift changes three times a day.

Neighbor and project opponent Lynn Doak said by telephone Friday afternoon that a group of residents met with GM officials Aug. 16. Officials explained their rationale and history of the project, she said, but did not make commitments for changes.

Hartman said highway department officials expected a meeting with the company in the next couple of weeks to discuss specific concerns raised by neighbors, including the road’s speed limit, lighting and lack of lane striping.

Hartman said the project should be bid by December and go into construction next year.

Other projects approved by the commissioners Friday were:

• A bid of $472,291.88 from R.L. McCoy for a repairs to the Grove Street Bridge over Spy Run Creek. The bridge is in Fort Wayne and repairs will be paid for by the city’s wheel tax, but the county oversees bridge repairs in the city, Hallman said. The bridge goes into the former Centlivre Village apartments, which have been slated for renovation. The bid came in at about $100,000 under estimates, Hallman said.

• The acquisition of two more parcels for a roundabout at Tillman and Minnich roads. The project needs four more parcels, Hartman said. The intersection southeast of Interstate 469 is now marked by a flashing stop sign, but cars pull out too far because of sight-line problems, he said.

• A $6,500 design study for storage improvements at the county vehicle service center. The plan is to create a steel mezzanine structure inside the building that will allow vertical space at the landlocked center to be used for storage and free floor space for fixing and outfitting vehicles, said Dan Freck, county building department head.

rsalter@jg.net