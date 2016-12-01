GOP caucus goes with Busch

It took four ballots to weed out the field of eight candidates for County Council, but Republican political consultant Justin Busch emerged as the victor Wednesday night to fill out the unexpired term of the late Roy Buskirk.

Busch, director of public affairs at Ferguson Advertising, Fort Wayne, faced off against Kyle Kerley, a veterinary pharmaceutical sales representative.

The final vote was 76 for Busch and 62 for Kerley. The caucus turnout was 83 percent, according to Allen County Republican Party Chairman Steve Shine.

After his win, Busch told the caucus members who packed GOP headquarters he was proud of “the very deep bench” of candidates represented.

“I’m very humble and very grateful that my fellow committee members put their faith in me,” he said. “Roy left very big shoes to fill. He was a champion of the taxpayers.”

Also running were Kenneth Richardson and David E. Barrett, who were eliminated in the first round of voting; Mark Hagar and Christopher Spurr, who were eliminated in the second round; and Darren Vogt and Nathan Hartman, who were eliminated on the third ballot.

Vogt, a former County Council president who serves on the Allen County Redevelopment Commission, was seen by some as a front-runner but amassed 30 votes to Busch’s 47 and Kerley’s 45 in the third round.

Busch, a former White House intern, managed the northeast Indiana office of former Republican Sen. Richard Lugar and worked on Donald Trump’s presidential campaign in Pennsylvania.

He received endorsements from Republicans Paula Hughes, former Fort Wayne mayoral candidate, and Ken Fries and David Gladieux, former and current county sheriffs.

Before the caucus, the sidewalk in front of party headquarters at 135 W. Main St. was packed with supporters waving signs, many for Hartman, and candidates buttonholing caucus members.

During voting, caucus members identified by white name tags came forward in two lines to check off names on paper ballots and deposit them in two cardboard envelope boxes, each with a slit cut in the top.

“It’s grass-roots democracy in action,” Shine joked when prodded about the low-tech set-up.

The party will have another caucus at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 8 to determine who will fill the upcoming term that Buskirk was declared to have won by county election officials, although the 72-year-old died four days before the Nov. 8 election.

The election is being contested in court by Democrat Palermo Galindo of Fort Wayne who says he should have been declared the winner because he won the next-highest vote total and Buskirk was no longer a valid candidate by virtue of his death.

Republicans contend they have the right to fill that seat by caucus. Busch said he would be running to fill that term.

However, others may declare their candidacy but must file formal notification 72 hours before the caucus, Shine said.

