GOP enters fight over winner of council seat

The Allen County Republican Party and its chairman, Fort Wayne attorney Steve Shine, Monday jumped into the legal fray over who actually won election to the Allen County Council at-large seat held by the late Roy Buskirk.

Last week, Democratic council candidate Palermo (Pal) Galindo filed a court petition contesting the Allen County Election Board’s decision that Buskirk, a Republican, should be the winner. Buskirk died Nov. 4.

Now, Shine and the party, who are not listed as defendants in Galindo’s petition, contend in a petition filed Monday they are affected parties in the dispute and are not adequately represented.

They contend that, because the person whose election is being contested cannot appear to defend himself as he is deceased, Shine and the party “must be permitted to intervene and participate.”

Further, they say Indiana law provides that “a vacancy in a county office that was last held by a candidate of a major political party of the state may be filled by a caucus vote” of that party.

Galindo has maintained that, as the fourth highest vote-getter, he should be declared the winner. He also has said in court documents that a provision allowed Shine to designate a substitute candidate but he did not.

The election board on Nov. 7 agreed to allow Buskirk’s name to remain on the ballot and not to notify voters of his death at the polls, although no formal vote was taken.

Board members said it would have been impossible to do otherwise because of the proximity of the death to Election Day on Nov. 8 and contended the election had already begun through early and absentee voting.

Buskirk received the third-highest vote tally among the six candidates, three Republicans and three Democrats running for three seats.

A caucus of county Republican committee men and women to select someone to fill Buskirk’s unexpired term will take place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at party headquarters, 135 W. Main St. A second caucus to fill the upcoming term is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Dec. 8.

rsalter@jg.net