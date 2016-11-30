GOP select candidate to finish Buskirk term

It took four ballots to weed out the field of eight candidates, but Republican political consultant Justin Busch emerged as the victor Wednesday night for filling the unexpired term of the late Roy Buskirk.

Director of public affairs at Ferguson Advertising, Fort Wayne, Busch faced off against Kyle Kerley, a veterinary pharmaceutical sales representative.

The final vote was 76 for Busch and 62 for Kerley. The caucus turnout was 83 percent, according to Party Chairman Steve Shine.

After his win, Busch told the caucus members who packed Allen County Republican headquarters to standing room only he was proud of "the very deep bench" the large number of candidates represented.

"I'm very humble and very grateful that my fellow committeepeople put their faith in me," he said. "Roy left very big shoes to fill. He was a champion of the taxpayers."

