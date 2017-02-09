Galindo loses bid for spot on council

An Allen County judge Wednesday ruled against Democrat Palermo Galindo of Fort Wayne in his challenge of November’s Allen County Council election.

Galindo filed suit saying that Republican candidate Roy Buskirk, who died four days before the Nov. 8 election, was improperly left on the ballot. Galindo maintained he should have been named the winner of the seat because he received the fourth-highest vote total in a six-candidate race for three seats.

Special Judge Craig J. Bobay ruled, however, that election officials did not err in keeping Buskirk’s name on the ballot and declaring him the winner. The ruling acknowledges the nonexistent, vague and sometimes contradictory nature of state laws that pertain to the situation, but concludes the intent of voters must be primary.

“Given the large margin of victory for the three top vote earners over the bottom three in this race of six candidates, it is clear that the intent of the Allen County voters was not to elect Galindo to the office,” the judge concluded.

He agreed it would have been logistically impossible to change the ballots so close to the election.

“The Election Board did the best that could be asked of it under these unprecedented and statutorily unexpected circumstances,” Bobay wrote.

According to the judge’s order, the ruling can be appealed. But Galindo’s attorney, Patrick Proctor of Eilbacher, Fletcher, Fort Wayne, said Wednesday afternoon no decision had been made.

“Obviously, we’re disappointed,” Proctor said of the 22-page ruling. “I know the judge put a lot of work into it. I have just sent a copy to my client, and we will have to review, consult and decide whether to appeal.”

The ruling did not touch on whether Allen County Republican Party caucuses, which elected Justin Busch of Fort Wayne to fill the unexpired term of Buskirk and succeed him, were proper. Party Chairman Steve Shine, a Fort Wayne attorney, said that procedure would logically follow.

“I think that once the court stated that the Allen County Election Board acted appropriately to allow Buskirk’s name to remain on the ballot and certify him as the winner, … the procedures that followed by the Allen County Republican Party to fill the vacancy through a caucus were then legally correct.”

However, while the law notes the role of a caucus in the case of a primary election death, it is less explicit in the case of a general election.

Bobay noted that, despite Galindo’s “seemingly … common-sense argument” that a dead person cannot be a candidate for office or an election winner, “Indiana election law actually does, in fact, allow deceased candidates to remain on the ballot and receive valid votes.

“There is no express language in Indiana law that clearly and plainly states that because Buskirk was deceased at the time of the election, Buskirk’s name had to have been removed from the ballot and that the votes cast in his favor must not be counted.”

Nor does the law require a party chairman name a substitute candidate when a candidate dies fewer than five days from an election, Bobay held.

Noting that Buskirk’s death was publicized by local media before the election, Bobay noted Buskirk’s margin of victory – about 23,000 votes – had him win “handily” and makes it reasonable to conclude that voters cast ballots for him to ensure that the Democratic candidates were not elected.

The judge added that he hopes the General Assembly will directly address the issues the case raises “so that no other court need be faced with this sensitive and politically charged issue.”

“This is a matter that should be governed by our statutes,” the judge wrote, after praising both sides for “effective points.”

Shine agreed that lawmakers should take a closer look and “refine the statues” so that elections “are conducted by the people and not by the courts.”

