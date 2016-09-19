Gas price rises as result of pipeline spill

The average price of gas in the Fort Wayne area went up 20.2 cents a gallon last week, to an average of $2.22 a gallon, GasBuddy.com said today.

Nationally, the average price of gas went up 2.7 cents a gallon last week, to $2.20 a gallon, GasBuddy said in a statement.

Area prices were 5.9 cents a gallon lower than a year ago and are 5.5 cents lower than last month, the statement said. Nationally, it said, prices were 9.3 cents lower than a year ago and 5.1 cents higher than last month.

A spill from a large gasoline pipeline spanning from Texas to New Jersey has caused Colonial Pipeline to shut down the artery, the only major source of gasoline for much of the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic, said Patrick DeHaan, GasBuddy senior petroleum analyst.

"Since the shutdown -- which is entering its second week -- gasoline deliveries have all but halted and inventories at local gasoline racks have quickly been depleting as panicked motorists fill their tanks," DeHaan said.

He said that has led to gas-price spikes and supply outages in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia, "though prices in neighboring states and regions may also rise as gasoline supply is diverted."

The company is working on rerouting the fuel to another pipeline while it fixes the main pipeline, DeHaan said, but there is no easy way to fix the pipeline and restore gasoline deliveries right away.

"This is among the largest outages of fuel since Superstorm Sandy in 2012," he said.