Gas prices fall as stations gear up for holiday weekend

The average price of gas in the Fort Wayne area fell 11.5 cents a gallon last week, to an average of $2.11 a gallon Sunday, GasBuddy.com said today.

Nationally, the average price of gas went up 3.4 cents a gallon last week, to $2.21 a gallon, GasBuddy said in a statement.

Area prices were 37 cents a gallon lower than a year ago and are 7 cents a gallon lower than last month, the statement said. Nationally, it said, prices were 28 cents a gallon lower than a year ago and 7.4 cents lower than last month.

The recent rise in gas prices is attributed to a late-summer rally in oil markets, driven by OPEC threats, said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy, in the statement.

2016's was still the cheapest summer gas in a decade, DeHaan said.

"While some tropical disturbances may lead gas prices to continue rising slightly ahead of Labor Day weekend, relief will be felt across every single state over the next few weeks as gasoline demand drops and cheaper winter gas begins flowing in mid-September." DeHaan said.