Gas prices inch up ahead of holiday weekend

Looking forward to a road trip during the upcoming Labor Day weekend? You may want to fill up, like maybe 10 minutes ago.

Gas prices, which at some stations had been as low as around $1.97 for regular began trending up at many Fort Wayne stations late Tuesday morning.

Many area stations were posting prices of around $2.07 Tuesday morning. But by noon, several stations had raised prices to around $2.35, especially the Illinois Road and West Jefferson Boulevard corridors southwest of the city and city's north side.

It's part of the picture of a summer travel season with some of the lowest gas prices in years but nonetheless following an upward trend, according to www.gasbuddy.com and the American Automobile Association.

For more on this story, read Wednesday's print edition of The Journal Gazette or visit www.journalgazette.net after 1 a.m. Wednesday,

rsalter@jg.net