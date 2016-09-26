Gas prices on downward dip

The average price of gas in the Fort Wayne area fell 19.3 cents a gallon last week, to an average of $2.02 Sunday, GasBuddy.com said today

Nationally, the average price of gas fell 0.7 cents a gallon last week, to $2.20, GasBuddy said in a statement.

Area prices were 40.5 cents a gallon lower than a year ago and are 11.1 cents lower than last month, the statement said. Nationally, it said, prices were 8.4 cents lower than a year ago and a penny lower than last month.\

Gas prices across the country have been moving lower, GasBuddy.com said in a statement.

The Colonial Pipeline's Line #1 has been restored, but Gregg Laskoski, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy, warned that prices aren't out of the woods yet where gasoline inventory is concerned.

"The overall drop in gasoline inventory tied to Colonial Pipeline was approximately 8.5 million barrels. To put that in perspective, in the two weeks following Hurricane Katrina, East Coast gasoline inventories shed 3.3 million barrels," Laskoski said.