Gas prices rise, appear to hit plateau

The average price of gas in the Fort Wayne area went up 18 cents a gallon last week, to an average of $2.25 a gallon on Sunday, GasBuddy.com said today.

Nationally, the average price of gas also went up 2.9 cents a gallon last week, to $2.21 a gallon, GasBuddy said in a statement.

Area prices were 28.9 cents a gallon higher than a year ago and are 35.7 cents higher than last month, the statement said. Nationally, it said, prices were 20 cents a gallon higher than a year ago and 4.7 cents lower than last month.

"Retail gasoline prices across the country appear to have hit a plateau, and that's not surprising given the mix of potentially upward and downward forces working simultaneously on crude oil prices," said Gregg Laskoski, GasBuddy senior petroleum analyst.