Gas prices to remain low for travel week

The average price of gas in the Fort Wayne area went up 22 cents a gallon last week, to an average of $2.07 a gallon on Sunday, GasBuddy.com said today.

Nationally, the average price of gas went down 1.7 cents a gallon last week, to $2.13 a gallon, GasBuddy said in a statement.

Area prices were 29.4 cents a gallon higher than a year ago and are 9.5 cents higher than last month, the statement said. Nationally, it said, prices were 5.4 cents a gallon higher than a year ago and 8.6 cents lower than last month.

Gas prices are projected to fall across the country ahead of Thanksgiving travel, said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for Gasbuddy.

"With a record amount of travelers, motorists will be facing congestion not only on highways but gas stations. But at least low gas prices have lingered for much of this year. Keep an eye on word from OPEC over the holiday weekend -- there could be some surprises at a major meeting to decide the fate of an oil production cut."

No matter what happens at the OPEC meeting, motorists will most likely have another year of lower gas prices. Oil prices will likely stay between $40 and $60 a barrel for most of the year, DeHaan predicted.