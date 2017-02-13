Gasoline prices up 20 cents a gallon in week

Average retail gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have risen 20 cents a gallon in the last week, to $2.23 on Sunday, GasBuddy.com said today.

Nationally, prices gained 1.4 cents a gallon, to $2.27, GasBuddy said in a statement.

Prices in Fort Wayne are 67 cents a gallon higher than a year ago and 8 cents a gallon higher than a month ago, the statement said. It said the national average is 57 cents a gallon higher than last year but 7 cents a gallon lower than last month.

"The era of falling gasoline prices will likely be coming to an end soon at a gas station near you," said Patrick DeHaan, GasBuddy senior petroleum analyst, in the statement.

The national average typically rises 35 to 65 cents a gallon from its low by Memorial Day, DeHaan said, "and there's no reason to believe the same won't happen this year."