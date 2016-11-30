George Gogos Tailoring



George Gogos works on sewing alterations in a pair of pants at his shop, Gogos Tailoring on East State Blvd.



George Gogos immigrated from Greece to the United States in 1966 with his new wife, Frieda, and began his 50-year career as a tailor. Though he loves his native country, Gogos says America is the best country on the planet because it offers numerous opportunities for people who are willing to work.



George Gogos says his Singer sewing machine is at least 100 years old, and has been in his possession for 50 years after he purchased it from his first employer in the United States, Golden's Menswear, when it went out of business. When Gogos retires in March 2017, he plans to take the machine, which he says works better than new sewing machines, home with him.



George Gogos uses an iron to press a pair of pants before finishing alterations on them in his shop Gogos Tailoring. Gogos plans to retire and close his shop in March of 2017.



Though he has numerous machines in his shop, George Gogos still uses a thimble, needle and thread when the job calls for it. Gogos began learning to become a tailor when he was 12 years old in Greece where he first learned to sew by hand before moving on to machines.



Hundreds of pins pushed into a pin cushion sit by one of several sewing machines inside Gogos Tailoring.



George Gogos plans to retire and close his East State Blvd. shop, Gogos Tailoring, in March of 2017.



George Gogos, left, fits a shirt on a customer as he measures it for alterations at his shop, Gogos Tailoring on East State Boulevard. Gogos plans to retire in March 2017, but doesn't rule out another skilled tailor taking over for him to keep providing a valuable service to his loyal customers.



George Gogos opened Gogos Tailoring on East State Blvd. in 1996. After 50 years working as a tailor in the United State, he plans to retire and close his shop in March of 2017.



George Gogos plans to retire and close his shop, Gogos Tailoring, in March of 2017, and when he goes, he'll take the Singer sewing machine he says is 100 years old with him.