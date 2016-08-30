Getting all wet over physics 

ABOVE: New Haven High School’s James Gardner, 16, struggles to stay afloat in his cardboard boat at Jury Pool on Monday as part of the school’s physics classes’ 17th annual Anchors Away Cardboard Boat Competition.



Photos by Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

RIGHT: New Haven High School’s Brianna Dishong, 17, paddles back in her cardboard boat as her class watches Monday. Students had to construct a boat from only cardboard and adhesive large enough to support themselves and navigate an obstacle course.