Getting high-speed alert system requires signup

Fort Wayne and Allen County residents now can have emergency information pushed to their cell phone, email and even home answering machines through a new high-speed system announced this morning.

Swift911 allows public safety officials to tell residents of emergencies including missing children and adults, severe weather, and, eventually, serious traffic conditions and environmental hazards, said Randy Raypole, executive director of the Consolidated Communications Partnership, which is implementing the system.

The only catch is that residents must sign up to get the alerts. That can be done by going to www.fwpd.org and clicking on the Swift911 link, officials said.

"We really hope it will be 100 percent," Fort Wayne Police Chief Steve Reed said of the goal for signups. "In the event of an emergency, this system will allow public safety officials to provide timely, accurate information."

