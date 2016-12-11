Getting into Christmas spirits

It was about 1:15 p.m. on the dot Saturday when a stretch limo pulled up on Fulton Street outside of Henry’s Bar, and nearly a dozen people emerged. There was a pink rabbit, a red elf, a grown man with a flashing red forehead, and hard to say how many were in Santa hats.

Welcome to stop No. 1 in Fort Wayne’s first Santacon.

While the nine-stop, daylong bar crawl that would conclude with an evening wrap-up party at the Freemason Hall was the first of its kind in Fort Wayne, there are many others around the country and the world. Santacon is even mentioned in the new film “Bad Santa II.”

Local organizer Mike Hardiek explained he was in Cincinnati this time last year and saw a flock of Santas and Christmas characters all over the downtown there.

“I finally stopped someone and asked what’s going on,” said Hardiek, wearing a bright green and red suit. “They said it was Santacon. It’s an annual event in Cincinnati, which I thought was a great idea. Anything to drive people downtown anywhere is a great idea.”

That’s when Hardiek and Scott Thatcher went to work, pitching the concept to various downtown bars and restaurants. By the end of the day, 300 Santacon revelers were slated to visit nine establishments.

“We’re going to do this every year,” said Tom Wyrick, dressed as Cousin Eddie from the “Vacation” movies. “I belong to the Shrine and have a good friend who’s a Shriner. … It’s a great excuse to get together with a bunch of friends, and it supports our local businesses in Fort Wayne. And we’re going to raise money for the Shrine van fund. It’s a perfect scenario for us.”

The Mizpah Shrine has vans that transport local and area children to hospitals in Chicago and Cincinnati, and Hardiek says the more than $3,000 raised from the sale of tickets to participate in the event will go toward van maintenance. He anticipates the event will grow in the future.

“In five years it would be nice to be in Headwaters Park,” he said of a possible wrap-up party, but emphasized that future Santacons will always be a charity pub crawl.

Hardiek says while other Santacons across the country have earned a reputation as a daylong binge, including New York, he assures that won’t be the case here.

“We’ve gone out of our way from the very beginning to say that’s not our Santacon,” he said. “It will never be our Santacon. Ever.”

stwarden@jg.net