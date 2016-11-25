Gingerbread igloos fuel young minds

To donate Early Childhood Alliance, 3320 Fairfield Ave., Fort Wayne Phone: 260-745-2501 Purpose: To build better futures for young children by promoting and providing quality early-childhood education and services for families, early childhood professionals, and the community Needs: Dry erase markers, crayons, chalk, glue, washable markers, Crayola/Prang water color sets, washable gallon primary colors tempera paint, pasta – variety of shapes and sizes, cotton balls, beads, glitter, ribbon, feathers, felt, pipe cleaners, flannel story boards, wood puzzles, multicultural and classic children’s new or gently used books, science activities for preschoolers – nature walk or lab sets, CDs, toy instruments, recordable CDs and radio/CD/tape players, boxes of tissue, cloth or paper napkins, Dawn soap, wash cloths, crib sheets, cloth bibs for infants and toddlers, batteries – AA, C and D, Hatch learning tablets, security camera system, folding tables and non-cloth chairs, 8.5-by-11-inch laminator and pouches, sensory tables, classroom chairs, food coloring, non-holiday cookie cutters, finger-paint paper, moon sand, paper plates – large and small, paper lunch bags, coffee filters, washable markers, rolls of Scotch tape, sidewalk chalk, farm animal stickers, yarn, Sharpie markers – all colors, play dough, 10 sets of alphabet blocks, wooden spoons – all sizes, plastic sweater boxes with tight fitting lids, balls and infant rubber squeezy animals. Drop-off: Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

On a recent Friday, a lot of construction was going on at the Early Childhood Alliance’s Beacon Learning Center in Fort Wayne – but it wasn’t work on the center’s distinctive crayon-pillared building.

The construction was of the sticky-sweet kind and was occupying the little fingers of children in Kristi McCagg’s class of 15 4- and 5-year-olds.

The group was happily building up a Fort Wayne holiday tradition – constructing a gingerbread house for the Festival of Gingerbread at the History Center downtown.

Their creation, however, might be better described as a gingerbread igloo, inspired as it was by a favorite class storybook, “Tacky’s Christmas” by Helen Lester. The igloo came complete with penguins, evergreen trees and a sledding hill populated with sleds made out of Kit-Kat bars with miniature candy canes for runners.

Art projects are one big way the center’s teachers make learning fun, said Eileen Claypool, the Alliance’s development director – and why the agency’s holiday wish list is heavy on things like construction paper, markers, stickers and crayons.

Early Childhood Alliance’s mission is providing quality education for children from birth to kindergarten. The nonprofit does that both through direct, curriculum-based care at two early-learning centers in Fort Wayne and through parent and professional education in 10 northern Indiana counties.

Early Childhood Alliance is one of many area nonprofit groups included in The Journal Gazette’s annual holiday charity giving list. The alphabetical listing of charities and their needs begins today and continues Saturday.

Besides the Beacon center at 2125 Beacon St., the alliance also operates the Downtown Learning Center at 516 Wayne St., Fort Wayne. Both centers accept children as young as 6 weeks old and are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There are no income limits or requirements, and both centers offer various forms of tuition assistance, including a sliding fee scale and voucher acceptance. More than 95 percent of families use some form of tuition assistance, Claypool said.

The alliance also maintains an online search function to help area parents find child care and sponsors the voluntary Parents as Teachers program, which sends educators into homes to help parents and caretakers learn positive ways of interacting with children.

In addition, the alliance helps child-care providers maintain and upgrade their skills and advance in credentialing and licensing.

In 2015, 1,968 professionals participated in training. Nearly 1,600 in-home visits with parents were conducted.

Claypool said the alliance is guided by the principle that a high-quality early education is the first step to a child’s success in life.

Research shows 85 percent of brain development happens in the first five years of life, she said, and children who attend educational early-childhood programs are more likely to be ready for kindergarten and graduate from high school.

“It’s a challenging business to be in,” Claypool said of teaching the youngest students. “You’d be amazed at all the arts-and-crafts supplies that are going to be gone through in the course of a year.”

