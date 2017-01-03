Globetrotters treat Coliseum crowd

The Harlem Globetrotters have been entertaining families for 91 years.

“I look this good to be 91 years old,” Globetrotters point guard William “Bull” Bullard told a crowd of thousands Monday afternoon at Memorial Coliseum. “In those 91 years, the Harlem Globetrotters have done a lot of amazing things.”

Listing some of what he called the Globetrotters’ innovations, including popularizing the three-man weave, the behind-the-back pass, the alley-oop and the slam dunk, Bullard introduced fans to the four-point line, located 30 feet from the basket. According to the Globetrotters website, the team introduced the four-point shot six years ago “to worldwide acclaim.”

The Globetrotters were founded in 1926 by Abe Saperstein, the website says. Nearly a century later, the Globetrotters have performed for more than 144 million people in 122 countries and territories across the world.

On Monday, as the team danced, tumbled, joked and cajoled across the court in an often wacky performance against the World All-Stars, some audience members reminisced about attending a Globetrotters game when they were kids. One man, who was attending the event with his children, said he’d seen the team at the Coliseum 43 years ago. The show, which was similar to the one he remembers from his youth, is great for families, he said.

That’s why the annual Globetrotters game does well in Fort Wayne, said Randy Brown, the Coliseum’s general manager and executive vice president. The game, which usually happens in early January, is a staple for the event space.

“It’s great, wholesome –it’s affordable entertainment. It’s a great international message, too. They’re great ambassadors for the United States,” Brown said. “There’s just so many reasons to bring the family out to see the Harlem Globetrotters.”

Next year’s game is already booked, Brown said. Tickets typically range from about $20 to $40.

As fans gathered around the court for a chance to meet the team and receive an autograph, echoing off the walls and corridors of the Coliseum was the sound of hundreds of red, white and blue basketballs being dribbled at the same time.

