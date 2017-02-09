 Skip to main content

  • Cathie Rowand | The Journal Gazette
    Better Business Bureau co-workers pose inside a photo booth at the Go Red for Women Luncheon on Wednesday at Grand Wayne Convention Center. Nationally, the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women movement has raised more than $85 million for women-specific cardiovascular research and education. In addition, thousands of women have been touched by the emotional, informative and inspirational atmosphere to encourage women to become champions of their own good health.
February 09, 2017 1:01 AM

Supporting Go Red for Women movement

