Go-kart racers go for the pride

Andrew Scheid of Sparta, Michigan, is 12 years old and he has three years’ experience racing go-karts, not much for a kid his age.

His dad, Jason, arranged it that way deliberately. A lot of kids start out racing go-karts as young as 4, but by the time they reach 10, they’re burned out, he said.

Andrew is far from burned out. He had 24 wins in 2016, and he was at the Rumble in Fort Wayne at Memorial Coliseum on Saturday hoping to add another. And this year he’ll be moving into more serious racing.

Jason Scheid looked at the engine on the go-kart. It has 12 horsepower. Before long, though, Andrew will be racing cars with 220 to 800 horsepower.

“I hope to make it to NASCAR,” Andrew said. “That’s my ultimate dream.”

A man with a go-kart next to the Scheids mentioned that it was the fastest machine in the building and that his son had won $5,000 racing it. But when people ooh and ahh that he’d won $5,000, he has to remind them that it cost $6,000 to accomplish that.

“You know how to win $1 million racing?” Jason Scheid asked. “Start with $2 million.”

He’s actually serious – racing is expensive.

The tires on Andrew’s go-kart are junk, he said, and the engine is 3 years old. A lot of people junk them after one year. But Scheid has a $2,000 seat ordered for him, one with its own roll cage, a $1,500 helmet and a $600 HANS device, which keeps a driver’s head from getting snapped around during a crash.

Then there’s a fire suit and fire suppression systems. You’ve got $5,000 to $6,000 tied up in safety equipment alone, Jason Scheid said.

Jason Scheid picked up a trophy, just like the one his son won the day before.

“All that for this,” he said. Money can buy you speed, Jason Scheid said, “but it can’t buy you talent.”

On the other side of the room, Dave Saxer was sitting is his go-kart while his wife used a gadget with a laser to toe in the front wheels to his go-kart.

Saxer, who is from Columbus, Ohio, didn’t start racing until he was 18, when he had enough of his own money to get into the sport. He’s 42 now, so he’s been at it for 24 years, though he says he’s taken the occasional year off to do things like get married and have a kid.

As much as anything else, he says, people like him race for bragging rights.

He doesn’t make a lot of money at it. From time to time he has to borrow parts for his kart. He’s borrowed engines. He’s borrowed seats. The wheels on his kart on Saturday were borrowed, he said.

When you’re done racing, you give them back.

Sometimes, when he has a decision to make on setting up the go-kart, and he’s not sure exactly what to do, he turns to his toolbox, one of those 5-foot-tall rolling cabinets with drawers of tools. Everyone has one.

But Saxer’s got one special tool to turn to when he’s unsure. It’s a magic 8-ball. Shake it and turn it upside down and it decides for you.

