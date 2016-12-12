Goodrich seeking tax break on $100 million upgrade

Tire manufacturing giant B.F. Goodrich is making $100 million in equipment upgrades at its sprawling plant outside Woodburn -- and is seeking a temporary tax cut to do so.

According to a tax abatement application filed with the Allen County Council, the plant will not be creating any jobs with the changes, which began earlier this year and will continue until 2020.

But the investment will retain 1,650 jobs of people who already work at the facility on Old U.S. 24, the application states.

The abatement would save the company about $3.5 million in business personal property taxes if granted by the council, which is scheduled to hear the proposal at its meeting at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

The plant was established in 1961.

