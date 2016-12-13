Goodrich seeks tax cut to expand

Tire manufacturing giant BF Goodrich is making a giant investment of $100 million in equipment upgrades at its sprawling plant outside Woodburn.

The company is seeking a temporary tax cut in doing so, according to a tax abatement application filed with the Allen County Council.

According to the application, there won’t be any new jobs created at the plant on Old U.S. 24. But the ­changes, which began this year and will continue until 2020, will retain 1,650 jobs at the facility.

The plant, which makes BF Goodrich tires for passenger cars and light trucks, was established in 1961. BF Goodrich is now a division of Michelin North America.

Michelin wants “to grow the BF Goodrich brand in the U.S. and around the world,” according to a company statement released Monday. The statement also says “no final decisions” have been made about what it calls “a potential investment.”

The abatement would save the company just under $3.5 million in business personal property taxes over 10 years if granted by the council, which has the proposal on the agenda for its meeting at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

BF Goodrich would pay just under $2.35 million in taxes during that time.

The retained jobs, the application states, would include 1,135 in production and other positions and 165 in machinery maintenance, with average salaries of more than $53,000. Also retained: 300 in industrial production management with average salaries of $66,000.

Of the $100 million, the company plans to spend $20 million on process and/or equipment upgrades, $23.5 million on production/efficiency improvements, $18.5 million in quality verification and $38 million in tooling and molds.

The company has a history of asking and receiving tax abatements including one in 2011 for a $50 million investment in the plant that was to create 35 jobs, and one in 2010 for a $77 million investment in equipment.

Another abatement was granted in 2008 for $53 million in investment to create 60 jobs. In 2002, a $50 million investment was given incentives by the county after the company said they needed them to save jobs at the plant.

BF Goodrich’s local employment is substantial. The number of jobs the company promises to retain is higher than the 2013 population of Woodburn, which stood at 1,586.

The plant also has the highest-assessed real estate and business personal property value in East Allen County Schools’ territory, according Kirby Stahly, the district’s assistant superintendent of administrative services.

Many plant employees are represented by United Steelworkers Local 715. Jon Doust, union president, called the promised investment “good news.”

“Absolutely,” he said, adding the union recently signed a three-year contract. “It’s great any time they’re investing in that type of plant.”

