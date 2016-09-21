Grant to pay for North Manchester day care

WARSAW – The North Manchester community is getting a grant to help prepare kids for school.

The Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority on Tuesday approved $520,000 for a new, expanded day care center that would replace the outdated Manchester Early Learning Center facility. The award will be official after it passes review by the Indiana Economic Development Corp.

The total project price tag is $2.6 million.

Teens at Manchester Church of the Brethren adopted the project two years ago. Since then, they have raised $700,000 toward to address the shortage of licensed, high-quality child care providers in the Wabash County city.

The day care’s current enrollment is 45, with about 145 more children on the waiting list.

A 11,000-square-foot center is being built on North Market Street in North Manchester. Estimated completion is February. Plans call for more than doubling enrollment to 100.

Jeff Turner, chairman of the Regional Development Authority, praised the teens’ fundraising contribution.

“I was overly impressed with those guys,” he said before the unanimous vote.

