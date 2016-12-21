Grants to help area homeless

Four agencies in northeast Indiana will receive homeless assistance grants announced Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

HUD has awarded $335,581 to Fort Wayne-based Brightpoint, $284,722 to Park Center of Fort Wayne, $89,145 to Cedars Hope of Fort Wayne and $76,535 to The Beaman Home of Warsaw.

Pam Brookshire, vice president of community services for Brightpoint, said the agency’s grant would be used for rental housing vouchers for qualifying homeless individuals in Allen, DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben and Whitley counties.

HUD announced nearly $2 billion in “Continuum of Care” grants for nearly 7,600 homeless assistance programs across the nation, including $17.9 million for Indiana agencies. HUD said in a news release that the grants “provide critically needed support to local programs on the front lines of serving individuals and families experiencing homelessness.”

HUD estimated 550,000 Americans are homeless on a given night this year. It said the number of people experiencing homelessness has fallen 14 percent since 2010, the year that the Obama administration launched its comprehensive strategy to prevent and end homelessness.