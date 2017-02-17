

Cathie Rowand | The Journal Gazette

A female cardinal is among the birds counted in the Great Backyard Bird Count at Fox Islands . Ornithologists will use the data to compare bird survival rates from one year to the next. Great Backyard Bird Count continues through Monday and people are encouraged to count the birsds in their backyard for 15 minutes. Go to http://gbbc.birdcount.org/ to participate.



Cathie Rowand | The Journal Gazette

A male cardinal is among the birds counted in the Great Backyard Bird Count at Fox Islands .



Cathie Rowand | The Journal Gazette

A female downey woodpecker is among the birds counted in the Great Backyard Bird Count at Fox Islands.



Cathie Rowand | The Journal Gazette

Terri Gorney, left, and Margit Codispoti (cQ) participate in the Great Backyard Bird Count at Fox Islands bird observation building Friday. They joined birders across the country observing the variety of bird species found in Allen County and across the United States.



Cathie Rowand | The Journal Gazette

A white-breasted nuthatch flys in to be counted in the Great Backyard Bird Count at Fox Islands .



Cathie Rowand | The Journal Gazette

A white-breasted nuthatch is among the birds counted in the Great Backyard Bird Count at Fox Islands .