Harlan company planning growth

A manufacturing business in Harlan plans to expand, according to an application filed with Allen County’s Department of Planning Services.

Our Country Home Inc. makes a variety of wooden retail and trade-show display booths, crates and custom furniture. The business is seeking rezoning of 15.8 acres in two parcels adjacent to its current facilities at 12120 Water St. for general industrial use.

The land is now zoned agricultural.

The business’s immediate plans are for a 20,000-square-foot building for assembly and warehouse use, according to the application. But blueprints submitted with it show four buildings with 60,000 more square feet for “future” use.

Two of those buildings each contain 20,000 square feet, one is 12,000 square feet and the other is 8,000 square feet. The location is listed as to the south and west of the end of Sawmill Road in Cedar Creek Township.

On its website, the company says it now has 73 workers and largely employs Amish men and women in manufacturing its pieces. The site says Our Country Home is affiliated with Solar Usage Now in Hamilton, which makes solar power equipment, and the Country Shops of Grabill and H. Souder & Sons General Store in Grabill.

No information was provided in the application, which also seeks approval of a primary development plan, about any job creation plans. Thomas Blake, Our Country Home’s president and chief executive officer, could not be reached Thursday.

A public hearing on the project will take place at 1 p.m. Jan. 12 before the Allen County Plan Commission in Room 35 of Citizens Square, 200 E. Berry St.

Three new commercial locations will have public hearings before the Fort Wayne Plan Commission at 6 p.m. Jan 9.

• A CAT Rental Store development is proposed by Taubert Properties/Mac­Allister Rental Store, Indi­anapo­lis, for 2808 and 2922 Coliseum Blvd. W. along the north side of Hatfield Road.

The company is seeking to have 21.2 acres rezoned to Intensive Industrial from General Industrial/Intensive Commercial for a 40,000-square-foot building and 13,750 square feet for accessory structures and outdoor storage.

CAT rents construction tools and heavy equipment.

• Lassus Handy Dandy is seeking to redo its gas station and convenience store at 901 Coliseum Blvd. W. at the intersection with Sherman Boulevard.

Requested is a rezoning of just over 1 acre from Single Family Residential/Planned Residential and Limited Commercial to General Commercial and approval of a primary development plan.

• Peter Franklin Jewelers is seeking to develop a four-unit commercial center with three buildings containing about 37,500 square feet on 6.5 acres along the south side of the 4900 block of West Jefferson Boulevard at Reckeweg Road.

The development would house a second Fort Wayne retail location for Peter Franklin, which also has stores in new Haven and Angola, and other complementary retail uses, according to the company’s application.

Approval of a rezoning from Planned Residential to Limited Commercial and a primary development plan is sought.

The hearings on the proposals will take place in Room 35 of Citizens Square, 200 E. Berry St.

rsalter@jg.net