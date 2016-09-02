September 02, 2016 12:05 PM
Harrison Street closed at Wallace next week
The Journal Gazette
Harrison Street will be closed to through traffic next week at the intersection of Wallace Street, the city of Fort Wayne said today.
The closure from Tuesday through Sept. 9, weather permitting, is part of an AEP underground upgrade project, the city's traffic engineering department said in a statement.
A detour will use Wallace, Calhoun and Grand streets, the statement said.
For questions or to report problems, call 427-1172.