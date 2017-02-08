Health care sign-ups in area slump

Affordable Care Act enrollment fell by 2,771 people, or 12.2 percent, in northeast Indiana this year.

Data released by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Resources show that 19,859 residents of the Fort Wayne media market signed up for ACA medical insurance during the 3-month open enrollment period that ended Jan. 31. For the same period a year earlier, 22,630 people had enrolled.

Indiana enrollment dropped 11 percent, from more than 196,000 people last year to fewer than 175,000 this year. Both the state and local rates of decline were far greater than the 4 percent national enrollment decrease, from more than 9.6 million to 9.2 million, for the 39 states in the ACA federal marketplace.

Four factors have been blamed for the reduction in Healthcare.gov customers: rising insurance premiums, fewer participating insurers, pledges by President Donald Trump and the Republican Congress to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act and a White House directive for HHS to halt advertising and outreach efforts in the last days of the enrollment period.

Brightpoint, a nonprofit Fort Wayne-based agency that helps people navigate Healthcare.gov, reported a 39 percent plunge in enrollment traffic this year. Brightpoint enrolled or re-enrolled 110 people during the 2016-17 sign-up period, compared with 181 a year earlier.

“We have had clients who their first question is, ‘Do I still even need to do this? Is it necessary if they’re going to repeal it? What happens if I sign up for it, then they repeal it, and it’s gone?’ ” Amanda Chappell, program manager of Covering Kids and Families of Northeast Indiana for Brightpoint, said Tuesday in a phone interview.

“We just explained that we don’t know anything yet, that the repeal hasn’t taken place yet,” Chappell said.

Chappell said Brightpoint reminded clients that they could face tax penalties if they do not carry medical insurance in 2017. The federal punishment for not having coverage is 2.5 percent of household income or $695 per adult and $347.50 per child younger than 18, whichever is higher.

A spokeswoman for Parkview Health said it helped the same number of people enroll in the 2016-17 sign-up period as it did in the 2015-16 period. The Fort Wayne-based hospital system did not provide figures for either period.

A spokesman for Lutheran Health Network said he did not have enrollment figures for either year for the local hospital system.

All six media markets in Indiana – Fort Wayne, South Bend/Elkhart, Lafayette, Indianapolis, Terre Haute and Evansville – saw Healthcare.gov enrollment decreases this year. Only Evansville’s nearly 15.7 percent drop was greater than Fort Wayne’s.

A month ago, HHS rejected the notion that higher monthly premiums had hurt enrollment, pointing out that most customers qualified for federal subsidies that increased as their premiums did.

Fort Wayne resident Tammy Duff said Tuesday that she and her husband saw their monthly insurance premium soar from $89 last year to $256 this year for the same coverage with the same insurer.

She did say her husband’s income increased by about $5,000 last year; ACA tax credits are based on income levels.

“It’s too much for us to take,” Duff said about the price increase.

Duff said she voted for Trump in the November election and is encouraged by prospects that Congress will repeal and replace the ACA.

“We feel good that it’s not going to stay this way,” she said.

Trump indicated in a Fox News interview that aired Sunday that the ACA might not be replaced until 2018.

