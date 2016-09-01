Health department orders restaurant closure

The House of Hunan restaurant on Coldwater Road was ordered closed by the Fort Wayne-Allen County Health Department on Friday after an inspection found numerous problems.

Steve Schumm, Food and Consumer Protection Division director, said on Aug. 25 a woman complained that she had found what she thought was a beetle or roach in her food and took a photograph of it.

The department inspected the restaurant on Friday and found several live and dead roaches and other violations, Schumm said.

The restaurant was reinspected on Monday, but only one of the issues had been corrected, Schumm said.

The restaurant remains closed. Schumm said the department will reinspect the restaurant when the owner has corrected the problems and asks for a new inspection.

