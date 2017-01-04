Hearing set for curve project

The Indiana Department of Transportation will hold a public hearing Jan. 12 for the proposed Indiana 327 curve correction project between County Road 34 and County Road 36.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the Community Room at the Garrett Public Library, 107 W. Houston St., Garrett.

The hearing offers an opportunity to comment on design plans for the Indiana 327 realignment in DeKalb County. The proposed project involves realigning the road to eliminate curves forming 90-degree junctions. During the last phase of construction, Indiana 327 is expected to be closed to through traffic. The official detour route will use state-maintained routes including U.S. 6, Interstate 69 and Indiana 8.

The project will require about 10.3 acres of new permanent right of way but will not involve residential or commercial displacement. The environmental document and preliminary design plans are available for public viewing at the following locations:

• Garrett Public Library, adult circulation desk, 107 W. Houston St., Garrett

• Indiana Department of Transportation, Fort Wayne District Office, 5333 Hatfield Road, Fort Wayne

• Hearings Examiner, Indiana Government Center North, N642, 100 N. Senate Ave., Indianapolis

With advance notice, INDOT can make special accommodations for people with disabilities and/or limited English-speaking ability and people needing auxiliary aids or services of interpreters, signers, readers or large print. To request accommodations, contact the Public Hearings office at 317-232-6601, or email rclark@indot.in.gov.

If inclement weather requires postponing the meeting, it will be rescheduled for Jan. 17.