Hearing set in suit over Buskirk's seat

The judge named to decide who won election to the seat on the Allen County Council held by the late Roy Buskirk has issued his first rulings, including a timetable to get the case moving again.

Special Judge Craig J. Bobay on Thursday granted a request by county Republican Party Chairman Steve Shine to intervene in the case on behalf of Buskirk, who died Nov. 4, four days before Election Day, and set up a dispute about whether a deceased person could be a valid candidate.

Bobay also ordered the parties in the suit – which include the five other candidates, Shine, the county Republican Party and the Allen County Election Board – to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Monday. The judge set a hearing for 10 a.m. Jan. 13.

The suit contends that Democrat Palermo Galindo, the fourth-highest vote-getter, should be elected in the race, which had six candidates for three seats.

Election officials and Shine contend that there was not enough time for Buskirk’s name to be removed from the ballot and that the election was already underway at the time of his death because of early and absentee voting.

During separate caucuses of county party leaders this month, Republicans elected political consultant Justin Busch of Fort Wayne to serve Buskirk’s unexpired and upcoming terms.

