Hearing set on proposal for rate hike I&M seeks

The public has a chance to comment on a 1.6 percent rate increase Indiana Michigan Power is requesting to help offset environmental compliance work at its Rockport Generating Station.

The Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor will conduct a public hearing at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Homestead High School Community Room, 4310 Homestead Road.

Written comments also can be sent to the consumer counselor through Wednesday.

I&M provides electric service to about 460,000 customers in 24 northern, northeastern, and east-central Indiana counties. The utility is seeking Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission approval of a new construction project at its Rockport Generating Station in Spencer County, along with the recovery of construction and financing costs through rates as allowed under state law, according to a media release from the consumer counselor.

Before the hearing, Sierra Club plans a media event with I&M customers at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Peace United Church of Christ, 9123 Aboite Center Road. A Sierra Club media release says customers will talk about the “uneconomic and expensive coal-fired Rockport power plant.”

In its testimony, I&M states that it must install new selective catalytic reduction emission controls on Unit 2 of its Rockport facility under a federal consent decree in order to continue operating the unit beyond 2019. The technology would reduce the coal-fired facility’s nitrogen oxide emissions in order to comply with the consent decree’s terms and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency regulations, according to I&M’s filings. Similar technology was installed on Rockport Unit 1 following IURC approval in May 2015.

The Rockport Generating Station provides nearly half of I&M’s power production; its two units together have a capacity of 2,620 megawatts, according to the release. Proposed construction costs for the Unit 2 project total about $274.2 million, not including financing.

For more information and case updates, go to www.in.gov/oucc/2869.htm. Written comments can be emailed to uccinfo@oucc.IN.gov, faxed to 317-232-5923 or sent to Consumer Services Staff, Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor, 115 W. Washington St., Suite 1500 South, Indianapolis, IN 46204. Include name, address and reference IURC cause No. 44871.

Anyone with questions should call toll free 888-441-2494.