September 06, 2016 11:55 AM
Heat indices near 100 this afternoon, Wednesday
The Journal Gazette
Peak heat indices will reach the middle 90s to near 100 this afternoon and Wednesday in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, the National Weather Service said today.
There is a slight chance of thunderstorms on Wednesday, but severe storms are not expected, the weather service said. It said a better chance of storms is expected Wednesday night into Thursday and again Friday into Saturday. There is a low risk of severe storms Friday afternoon and Friday night.