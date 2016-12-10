Heavy snowfall on way tonight to early Monday

Tips If you must travel during winter weather, here are several sources of information reachable through any web browser: Indiana County Travel Status map: Check the travel advisory level and restrictions of your county or destination county on this Indiana Department of Homeland Security site: www.in.gov/dhs/traveladvisory. Indiana Travel Conditions: The Indiana Department of Transportation site at pws.trafficwise.org/pws displays real-time road restrictions, closures and conditions throughout the state. INDOT’s Road Conditions phone line: 1-800-261-ROAD (7623). Northern Indiana National Weather Service information: www.weather.gov/iwx

After an unusually mild and protracted fall, the Fort Wayne area is setting up for its first shot of wintry weather beginning tonight.

And with it comes what National Weather Service meteorologist Christopher Roller in the northern Indiana office outside Syracuse on Friday called “a significant snowstorm” that may last into the early morning hours Monday.

Then, residents get to brace for bitterly cold temperatures and wind by midweek.

Roller said significant uncertainties still exist with the storm, which Friday afternoon consisted of an unsettled air mass over the northeastern Pacific Ocean.

But, depending on track and timing, he said, the likelihood is for 4 to 8 inches of snow in northeast Indiana.

Higher amounts would occur in the northern part of the region, perhaps 8 to 12 inches in LaGrange and Steuben counties. Lesser amounts of 4 to 6 inches will come to the south of Fort Wayne, where rain or freezing rain may mix in Sunday night or early Monday, he said.

The weather service Friday afternoon had pegged U.S. 30, Goshen Road in Fort Wayne, as the dividing line between all snow and a snow-rain mix, pegging the area north of the highway for 6 to 8 inches of snow and the area to the south for 4 to 6 inches.

No weather service ­watches, warnings or advisories for the storm had been issued as of 4 p.m. Friday, although a hazardous weather outlook had been issued for the region.

“There is uncertainty as to how the storm will track. But it does look like a more significant snowstorm than the lake effect snows we’ve just had,” Roller said.

Those brought only about a half inch of snow and windblown flurries to Fort Wayne this week with more significant accumulations north and west of Allen County.

With the upcoming storm, Roller said, any periods of sleet or freezing rain are likely to last only an hour or two, and their aftermath more slushy than icy. He expects the precipitation to be over before the Monday morning commute.

AccuWeather meteorologist John Gresiak said the storm is setting up to have prevailing winds from the south and east instead of from the north and west, as is typical with the region’s lake-enhanced storms.

That means the storm should move out quickly without an unending supply of moisture from the Great Lakes, he said.

“This doesn’t look like an ice storm,” Gresiak said. “For one thing, it’s going to snow first, so ice won’t form on bare surfaces. Even if there’s freezing rain on branches, it will not be real long lasting,” so that will limit any accumulation.

But, he added: “The center of the storm is tracking almost right over you in Fort Wayne.”

Behind the snow, after a lull Monday and early Tuesday when projected highs for Fort Wayne will be around the freezing mark, winds will shift to the west and northwest, Gresiak said.

That will mean Wednesday’s high will be around 19 degrees and the low a bone-chilling zero.

Thursday will see a high of 12 degrees and a low of 3 degrees, and Friday will likely bring more of the same, Gresiak said.

Wind chills all three days will hover in single digits, if not below zero, according to the weather service.

Roller said when high pressure exists in the northeastern Pacific, that pushes cold air in the United States. Low pressure, which persisted in October and November, allows warmer air to permeate. As late as Nov. 18, the high in Fort Wayne reached 70 degrees.

“But this is not out of the ordinary at all,” Roller said of the abrupt change. “We have to get into the swing of winter eventually.”

Fort Wayne’s average day for the first 1-inch or greater snowfall is Dec. 2, with the first 3-inch accumulation occurring, on average, Dec. 27, according to the weather service.

rsalter@jg.net