Help sought as Red Kettle campaign lags

The Salvation Army’s biggest fundraiser is in need of a boost.

Its Red Kettle campaign has reached about 58 percent of its $250,000 goal, Capt. Luis Acosta said Tuesday as he asked the community to help the organization meet its target.

In the past, he said, large donations helped struggling campaigns achieve their goal, such as the year when a couple of donors each gave $100,000.

“I’m not asking for somebody to be that generous or give us all their savings, but larger donations do help,” Acosta said. “It all adds up at the end.”

About this time last year, the Red Kettle campaign had reached 85 percent of its $240,000 goal.

Numerous factors are likely to blame for this season’s slump, Acosta said. He named inclement weather, too few bell ringers and even the November election as potential contributors.

People may still volunteer as bell ringers through Christmas Eve, Acosta said. While there are 47 sites, he said, many have gone unmanned.

“We have not been able to fill in not even half this year on a daily basis,” he said.

Kettles at Wal-Mart, Kroger, Hobby Lobby and Sam’s Club stores tend to do well, he said, so the Salvation Army tries to fill shifts at those locations before manning kettles at smaller locations.

The money raised is used over the course of the year to finance the Salvation Army’s social service programs. The effects of a low Red Kettle campaign are usually felt in the summer, Acosta said.

Go to www.safortwayne.org to register as a bell ringer or to make a donation online.

