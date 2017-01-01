Henry looks back at his wins, losses

Just days before the new year, Mayor Tom Henry reflected on his administration’s relationship with the City Council and some of his successes and failures during the first year of his third term.

The 2015 municipal election saw the city’s legislative body become even more conservative, with the Republican Party holding seven City Council seats to the Democratic Party’s two. The result, Henry said, was the council became a much more fiscally conservative body.

Although fiscal responsibility is necessary, the increased scrutiny has caused some challenges for Henry’s administration. An inclination to “study things to death,” Henry said, could result in lost opportunities.

“Timing is everything and you have to take advantage of opportunities when they’re there,” Henry said. “Because if you don’t, you could lose an opportunity, and I’m not sure when it’s going to come back.”

One such opportunity is the current state of the bond market, Henry said, which would allow the city to borrow money at an interest rate of about 3 percent. It’s a good idea to take advantage of those low rates because they may not stay that way, Henry said.

“You can’t just sit there and say ‘no’ all the time because you want to do pay-as-you-go, because it may be years until you get to that point, if you get there at all. If you don’t get there, interest rates may go back up to 5 or 6 or 7 percent and opportunity lost,” Henry said. “I’m not sure all council members value that. I think some do. I think there are some very good City Council members who understand that entirely, but unfortunately I’m not sure it’s always the majority.”

Several City Council members have opposed continued bonding for capital projects, preferring a pay-as-you-go approach. Recently, council rejected a $10 million bond request from the city’s parks and recreation department, instead supporting a compromise of $5 million in pay-as-you-go funding and a $5 million bond.

“It’s always better to not be in debt than to be in debt, because you’re always going to have needs and if your income goes to paying debt before you even get to the needs, then you’re stuck in a bonding cycle and you’re more at risk to economic fluctuations and downturns in revenue,” said City Council President Russ Jehl, R-2nd. “Ask any taxpayer if they enjoy being in debt or not in debt. The same applies to government.”

Although he acknowledged interest rates are currently low, Jehl said borrowed money still has to be repaid. Low interest rates, he said, “just make it less painful to be in debt.”

As council has shifted away from bonding as a revenue source, Henry said his administration has had to find other avenues to generate income, such as the Allen County Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board and the wheel tax approved by council in June.

“The wheel tax did not pass unanimously, but they got it and as a result that’s another $5 million a year we can use toward infrastructure, because they knew it was necessary,” Henry said.

Although 2016 brought some challenges and setbacks – such as the attempted North IV annexation – Henry said he is pleased with the progress that has been made to develop downtown and complete major infrastructure projects.

“We made a concerted effort to make sure that things were happening downtown,” Henry said. “Obviously, finishing the Ash building, starting Skyline Tower and the dialogue that took place with the riverfront and The Landing and the possible development of a hotel downtown (were highlights of 2016).”

Had it been approved, Henry said the North IV annexation, which would have incorporated 23 square miles of land north of existing city limits, would have increased Fort Wayne’s profile. It also would have generated about $5 million toward infrastructure projects. At the moment, Henry said his administration doesn’t plan to revisit the issue.

“Right now, we have so many irons in the fire, so many balls in the air, I’m not sure we should go after that again, realizing council’s feelings about annexation,” Henry said. “The fact that it failed 7-2 along party lines tells me that their appetite is not for growth right now, it’s for other things. Rather than put my staff through that again, we’ll just concentrate on those other things on the agenda that we feel perhaps council would support.”

Those irons, Henry said, include further progress on downtown riverfront development and The Landing, completion of Skyline Tower, the possibility of a downtown arena and the straightening of State Boulevard.

For city residents looking forward to this year and beyond, Henry said he had one message, cribbed from the band Fleetwood Mac: “Don’t stop thinking about tomorrow.”

“That’s exactly where we’re at in Fort Wayne; we’re thinking about tomorrow. The citizens are, they’re seeing our potential, they see the possibilities, they see the opportunities, we’re moving in that direction,” Henry said. “The worst thing we could do is stop.”

