Her marvelous performance

For a moment, it seemed like Madeline Phuong might err.

The 12-year-old faltered while spelling her first word in the 63rd annual Allen County Journal Gazette Spelling Bee on Wednesday night: “marvelous.”

“M-a-r-v-e-l,” she said, silence filling IPFW’s Auer Auditorium as the audience waited for her to continue.

Seven of the 52 spellers were already eliminated by this point in the competition, which was presented by STAR Financial Bank. Madeline – the 27th contestant – wouldn’t become the eighth.

She correctly added “o-u-s” and, for 17 more rounds, correctly spelled every word that came after it: “reveille,” “caboose,” “threshold,” “crochet,” “Olympian,” “fresco,” “acronym,” “kasha,” “echt,” “sassafras,” “sauerbraten,” “Fraulein,” “hoomalimali,” “mahout,” “locomotive,” “allegedly” and “casino.”

“I’m really excited because I tried the spelling bee out last year, and I got out,” the Canterbury sixth-grader said after her win.

Haven Eastman, a fifth-grader at Eel River Elementary School, was the first runner-up. She correctly spelled “tremendous,” “aspidistra,” “Netherlander,” “furlong,” “algebra,” “chronic,” “morgue,” “ambiguity,” “cynical,” “waterzooi,” “charpoy,” “paradigm,” “hemerocallis,” “witloof,” “Weissnichtwo” and “cavity” but ended her run by spelling “precedent” as “president.”

Nevertheless, Haven said she was happy to place second – an improvement from her fifth-place finish last year. “It feels really good,” she said.

Her mother, Jill Eastman, noted that Haven is 10 and competed against children four to five years older than her. “I’m super proud of her,” she said.

Both girls said their mothers helped them study. “I felt more prepared this year,” Madeline said.

Madeline began preparing for Wednesday’s competition after she won her school spelling bee, she said, adding that she studied every few days.

Haven acknowledged that some words can be intimidating and said getting the correct spelling sometimes comes down to guessing. “Morgue” was a word she was unsure about, she said.

Madeline said it was difficult to recall which words caused her to stumble.

“It’s kind of all a blur,” she said.

Madeline will compete with winners from 14 other northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio counties at the Regional Spelling Bee at 10 a.m. March 11 at IPFW’s Rhinehart Music Center. The winner of the regional competition will represent the area at the 90th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C., in May.

asloboda@jg.net