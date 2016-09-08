Heroin overdoses on rise in Allen County

Heroin overdoses are on the rise in Allen County, mirroring what is happening all over the country.

And along with the higher rate of overdoses is potential danger to first responders, law enforcement officials said.

Heroin is now often laced with fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid analgesic that is similar to morphine but far more potent than either heroin or morphine, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse website.

Because of fentanyl, first responders at Three Rivers Ambulance Authority and the Fort Wayne Police Department have switched from wearing latex gloves to nitrile ones that are less porous and less likely to allow the drug to escape to be absorbed through the skin or breathed through the nose.

"We are seeing fentanyl more. What we do notice, if there's a spike in overdoses, typically it's going to be something laced with fentanyl," said Capt. Kevin Hunter, Fort Wayne Police Department Vice & Narcotics, Gang/Violent Crimes Unit.

Rob Smith, chief operating officer with Three Rivers Ambulance, said the overdose spike is apparent in the numbers. In January there were 34 overdoses, a number that dropped to 27 in February. But the summer has seen a spike. There were 43 in June, 64 in July and 72 in August, Smith said.

"Most of this, what we've seen seeing is the heroin with the fentanyl and sometimes it's just pure fentanyl," Smith said. In those cases, it can take more than one dose of Narcan to revive an overdose victim.

